Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WTO rules US tariffs on Spanish olives breach rules

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

GENEVA, Nov 20: A US decision to slap steep import duties on Spanish olives over claims they benefited from subsidies constituted a violation of international trade rules, the World Trade Organization ruled Friday.
Former US president Donald Trump's administration slapped extra tariffs on Spain's iconic agricultural export in 2018, considering their olives were subsidised and being dumped on the US market at prices below their real value.
The combined rates of the anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties go as high as 44 percent.
The European Commission, which handles trade policy for the 27 EU states, said the move was unacceptable and turned to the WTO, where a panel of experts was appointed to examine the case.
In Friday's ruling, the WTO panel agreed with the EU's argument that the anti-subsidy duties were illegal.
But it did not support its stance that the US anti-dumping duties violated international trade rules.
The panel said it "recommended that the United States bring its measures into conformity with its obligations".
EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis hailed the ruling, pointing out that the US duties "severely hit Spanish olive producers."
"We now expect the US to take the appropriate steps to implement the WTO ruling, so that exports of ripe olives from Spain to the US can resume under normal conditions," he said.
The European Commission charges that Spain's exports of ripe olives to the United States, which previously raked in 67 million euros ($75.6 million) annually, have shrunk by nearly 60 percent since the duties were imposed.
The office of the US Trade Representative in Washington did not immediately comment on the ruling.
According to WTO rules, the parties have 60 days to file for an appeal.
If the United States does file an appeal though, it would basically amount to a veto of the ruling.
That is because the WTO Appellate Body -- also known as the supreme court of world trade -- stopped functioning in late 2019 after Washington blocked the appointment of new judges.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singapore businesses gradually returning to normalcy
Emirates expands cargo capacity with $1b investment
US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives
Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths: ILO
RMG makers urged not to take order below production cost
FSIBL opens 5 sub-branches
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury
AB Bank opens online A- Challan system service


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft