Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pulse Tech raises $120,000 for digital healthcare ecosystem

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Pulse Tech Ltd. has raised $120,000 Pre-seed Fund to develop a new Digital Healthcare Ecosystem to progress the global and local healthcare technology, says a press release.
In the era of this uprising Digital Healthcare in Bangladesh, Pulse Tech Ltd. uplifted the investment to bring metamorphosis into the local health care system.
According to a press release, Pulse Tech Ltd. has been working on a Super Application of Healthcare that will provide all convenient medical services in one platform. This advanced technological company launched "Covid-247" during the Covid-19 pandemic which is providing all covid-19 related emergency medical information and services.
To ensure easy access to medical products and services, An exceptional team of engineers and medical professionals at Pulse Tech is constantly developing new innovative solutions such as 'MedBook' a Medicine Directory app, 'MediPOS' a Pharmacy management software, 'medicart. health' online pharmacy for both B2b and B2C platform, Doctor patient management, Medical service directory, Health loyalty card and Emergency medical services. From this Healthcare Super Application, anyone can easily access essential healthcare services online.
Arefeen Raafi Ahmed, Co-Founder and MD of Pulse Tech Ltd. said, "The more data you collect, the more you can do with it. The most intriguing aspect is that this information has the potential to transform and enhance the entire healthcare business. Our goal is to create a new Digital Healthcare Ecosystem that benefits people the greatest".
Kazi Ashikur Rasul, Co-Founder and CEO of Pulse Tech Ltd. said, "The digital healthcare industry is developing rapidly yet there is a huge gap of quality service in our country. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen the rise of the necessity and demand of digital service. In order to provide aOne-Stop healthcare solution, we are bringing some exciting products and services in our upcoming Healthcare SuperApp. We are also introducing our Digital Healthcare Ecosystem in Africa and the Middle East region".





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singapore businesses gradually returning to normalcy
Emirates expands cargo capacity with $1b investment
US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives
Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths: ILO
RMG makers urged not to take order below production cost
FSIBL opens 5 sub-branches
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury
AB Bank opens online A- Challan system service


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft