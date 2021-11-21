Pulse Tech raises $120,000 for digital healthcare ecosystem

Pulse Tech Ltd. has raised $120,000 Pre-seed Fund to develop a new Digital Healthcare Ecosystem to progress the global and local healthcare technology, says a press release.

In the era of this uprising Digital Healthcare in Bangladesh, Pulse Tech Ltd. uplifted the investment to bring metamorphosis into the local health care system.

According to a press release, Pulse Tech Ltd. has been working on a Super Application of Healthcare that will provide all convenient medical services in one platform. This advanced technological company launched "Covid-247" during the Covid-19 pandemic which is providing all covid-19 related emergency medical information and services.

To ensure easy access to medical products and services, An exceptional team of engineers and medical professionals at Pulse Tech is constantly developing new innovative solutions such as 'MedBook' a Medicine Directory app, 'MediPOS' a Pharmacy management software, 'medicart. health' online pharmacy for both B2b and B2C platform, Doctor patient management, Medical service directory, Health loyalty card and Emergency medical services. From this Healthcare Super Application, anyone can easily access essential healthcare services online.

Arefeen Raafi Ahmed, Co-Founder and MD of Pulse Tech Ltd. said, "The more data you collect, the more you can do with it. The most intriguing aspect is that this information has the potential to transform and enhance the entire healthcare business. Our goal is to create a new Digital Healthcare Ecosystem that benefits people the greatest".

Kazi Ashikur Rasul, Co-Founder and CEO of Pulse Tech Ltd. said, "The digital healthcare industry is developing rapidly yet there is a huge gap of quality service in our country. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen the rise of the necessity and demand of digital service. In order to provide aOne-Stop healthcare solution, we are bringing some exciting products and services in our upcoming Healthcare SuperApp. We are also introducing our Digital Healthcare Ecosystem in Africa and the Middle East region".







