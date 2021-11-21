New e-commerce platform Durbar to be launched soon

Durbar, a new e-commerce platform, is going to be launched soon, with products from all over the world and a cash-on-delivery delivery method.

Consumers can buy products from categories such as clothing, boutiques, home-appliance, IT, lifestyle, electronics, and smartphones more by using the website and mobile app of Durbar.

Also, sellers can sell their products directly by creating profiles or accounts.

"This e-commerce site will provide services to the consumers within a short time in the best possible way. But it is also true that gaining the trust of the consumers has become a little bit tough these days," Apel Akbar, the public relations officer of Durbar, said in a statement. -UNB





