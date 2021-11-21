Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New e-commerce platform Durbar to be launched soon

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Durbar, a new e-commerce platform, is going to be launched soon, with products from all over the world and a cash-on-delivery delivery method.
Consumers can buy products from categories such as clothing, boutiques, home-appliance, IT, lifestyle, electronics, and smartphones more by using the website and mobile app of Durbar.
Also, sellers can sell their products directly by creating profiles or accounts.
"This e-commerce site will provide services to the consumers within a short time in the best possible way. But it is also true that gaining the trust of the consumers has become a little bit tough these days," Apel Akbar, the public relations officer of Durbar, said in a statement.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singapore businesses gradually returning to normalcy
Emirates expands cargo capacity with $1b investment
US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives
Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths: ILO
RMG makers urged not to take order below production cost
FSIBL opens 5 sub-branches
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury
AB Bank opens online A- Challan system service


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft