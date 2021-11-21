Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer brings winter special offer

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Leading Consumer durable retailer Singer Bangladesh has introduced their 'Winter Special Offer. The campaign comes bearing lucrative offers, gifts and discounts.
Customers with varying preferences can choose from the wide range of options of Singer refrigerator, television, washing machine, microwave oven, air conditioners and other products at lucrative offer, discount and gifts. On refrigerators, Singer is offering 5% flat cash discount along with up to BDT 15,000 discount on exchange offers for No-Frost and Side-by-Side refrigerators.
During the campaign, customers can enjoy 5% cash discount on Singer's exciting line-up of televisions. Customers can also avail of the television exchange offer and receive a discount of up to BDT 11,000.
With selected models of Singer front loading washing machine customers will get 'Free Microwave Ovens' and Free Kitchen Set Gift Boxes with Singer top loading washing machine. Along with 5-year warranty, there is a 21-Day free trial offer for customers who wants to experience the machine prior to purchase.
Customers will receive a flat 5% discount on SINGER microwave ovens and Free Kitchen Set Gift Box with selected models. Customers will also get a discount of up to BDT 2,500 in the exchange offer and also 2 years of warranty. Moreover, customers can purchase Singer AC's at up to 20% cash discount and free installation offer. In addition, Singer is offering up to 4% cash discount on selected DELL computer models.  Customers can also purchase above SINGER products on interest free easy installments up to 12 months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singapore businesses gradually returning to normalcy
Emirates expands cargo capacity with $1b investment
US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives
Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths: ILO
RMG makers urged not to take order below production cost
FSIBL opens 5 sub-branches
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury
AB Bank opens online A- Challan system service


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft