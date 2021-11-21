Singer brings winter special offer

Leading Consumer durable retailer Singer Bangladesh has introduced their 'Winter Special Offer. The campaign comes bearing lucrative offers, gifts and discounts.

Customers with varying preferences can choose from the wide range of options of Singer refrigerator, television, washing machine, microwave oven, air conditioners and other products at lucrative offer, discount and gifts. On refrigerators, Singer is offering 5% flat cash discount along with up to BDT 15,000 discount on exchange offers for No-Frost and Side-by-Side refrigerators.

During the campaign, customers can enjoy 5% cash discount on Singer's exciting line-up of televisions. Customers can also avail of the television exchange offer and receive a discount of up to BDT 11,000.

With selected models of Singer front loading washing machine customers will get 'Free Microwave Ovens' and Free Kitchen Set Gift Boxes with Singer top loading washing machine. Along with 5-year warranty, there is a 21-Day free trial offer for customers who wants to experience the machine prior to purchase.

Customers will receive a flat 5% discount on SINGER microwave ovens and Free Kitchen Set Gift Box with selected models. Customers will also get a discount of up to BDT 2,500 in the exchange offer and also 2 years of warranty. Moreover, customers can purchase Singer AC's at up to 20% cash discount and free installation offer. In addition, Singer is offering up to 4% cash discount on selected DELL computer models. Customers can also purchase above SINGER products on interest free easy installments up to 12 months.







