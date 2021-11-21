Video
‘Refer bKash app to win motorbike, laptop, smartphone, cash bonus’

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

bKash has brought the opportunity for customers to win motorbikes, laptops, smartphones, and cash bonus by referring bKash app to new users. In addition, customers can avail BDT 100 from each successful referral.
These offers will be valid till 31st December, 2021 and customers can refer as many times as they wish within the campaign period, says a press release.
During the campaign, 230 winners will be selected based on the highest number of successful referrals. At the end of the campaign, the highest referrer will get a Honda CBR 150R motorbike, 2nd and 3rd highest referrer will get one TVS Metro 100CC motorbike each, next 6 top referrers will get Lenovo laptop and next 20 referrers will get Oppo A16 smartphone. Other 200 top referrers will get a cash bonus of BDT 1000 each.
The referral link can be found by tapping on 'Refer bKash App' from bKash menu (bird shaped logo) in the app. Customer can share this link through SMS, email, messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, imo, etc.
If the person being referred, logs in to bKash app for the first time from a new device where the app has never been installed before and makes any transaction, the referrer will get a bonus of BDT 100. Meanwhile, new bKash app users can also avail up to BDT 150 till 31st December, 2021. More information about the referral campaign can be found on the website- https://www.bkash.com/ 100taka-referral and the details of new app users' cashback offer can be found in this link- https://www.bkash.com/ new_account_bonus.
In the referral dashboard of the bKash menu, referrer can see the status of referrals. Upon successful referral, users will receive the bonus in their accounts within 2 working days. However, the referral offer does not apply to the iOS version of bKash app.
New services are constantly being added to bKash app. Referral campaigns are launched to encourage customers to use bKash. Last year during August-September and November-December, thousands of customers created additional earning opportunity by participating in referral campaigns. They have referred bKash app by taking some time out of their daily work schedule.


