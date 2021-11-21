Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bdtickets offers Tk 100 discount on winter travel tickets

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Country's largest online ticketing service, bdtickets.com is offering 100 taka discount for purchasing tickets ahead of the winter travel season. The discount can be availed for any bus, launch and air ticket purchased from bdtickets platform.
As the winter travel season approaches, people are busy planning their vacation and the discount would be a perfect match for planning a travel. To avail 100 Taka discount, customers need to use the code, 'Winter100' during ticket purchase. A customer can enjoy the discount up to 4 times until the end of December 2021, says a press release.
bdtickets.com offers the most convenient way to purchase bus, launch and air tickets using credit or debit cards and mobile financial service (MFS) wallets. It is now the number one ticketing portal with the largest bus inventory with over more than 70 bus operators all over the country, all domestic airlines and more than seven biggest launch and ship operators in Bangladesh.  
Once the purchase is successful, bdtickets.com issues an e-Ticket through SMS and email. Moreover, to ensure the customer's safety during Covid-19 situation, bdtickets is providing Bangladesh's first ever travel insurance up to 5,000 Taka and overall travel insurance facilities ranging up to 100,000 taka per customer.
For the greater benefit of customers, bdtickets.com has also introduced a telephone booking service which is available 24/7 every day. Customers can call at 16460 to avail the phone booking service.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singapore businesses gradually returning to normalcy
Emirates expands cargo capacity with $1b investment
US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives
Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths: ILO
RMG makers urged not to take order below production cost
FSIBL opens 5 sub-branches
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury
AB Bank opens online A- Challan system service


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft