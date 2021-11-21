bdtickets offers Tk 100 discount on winter travel tickets

Country's largest online ticketing service, bdtickets.com is offering 100 taka discount for purchasing tickets ahead of the winter travel season. The discount can be availed for any bus, launch and air ticket purchased from bdtickets platform.

As the winter travel season approaches, people are busy planning their vacation and the discount would be a perfect match for planning a travel. To avail 100 Taka discount, customers need to use the code, 'Winter100' during ticket purchase. A customer can enjoy the discount up to 4 times until the end of December 2021, says a press release.

bdtickets.com offers the most convenient way to purchase bus, launch and air tickets using credit or debit cards and mobile financial service (MFS) wallets. It is now the number one ticketing portal with the largest bus inventory with over more than 70 bus operators all over the country, all domestic airlines and more than seven biggest launch and ship operators in Bangladesh.

Once the purchase is successful, bdtickets.com issues an e-Ticket through SMS and email. Moreover, to ensure the customer's safety during Covid-19 situation, bdtickets is providing Bangladesh's first ever travel insurance up to 5,000 Taka and overall travel insurance facilities ranging up to 100,000 taka per customer.

For the greater benefit of customers, bdtickets.com has also introduced a telephone booking service which is available 24/7 every day. Customers can call at 16460 to avail the phone booking service.







