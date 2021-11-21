NBR asks 16 firms, 517 directors to submit tax files

The Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked 27 tax zone offices to hand over tax files of 16 companies and 517 company directors to the unit, according to a recent official order issued by the LTU.

The LTU under the income tax wing was set up in 2003 to provide tax services to domestic and multinational companies and to prevent tax evasion through inclusion at the LTU.

The LTU has issued several orders since 2011 to bring all large companies and their directors under its jurisdiction but most of the directors and companies have not yet registered under the LTU.

LTU commissioner Iqbal Hossain has recently written to various tax commissioners seeking the income tax files of 517 directors of various companies and 16 companies who fall under the jurisdiction of the LTU as per an NBR order.

Among the files of company directors sought, 405 files were kept at 15 tax zones in the capital, 67 files were at four tax zones in Chittagong, 13 in Khulna, six in Rajshahi, four in Sylhet, three in Narayanganj, two in Bogura, one in Barishal and one in Cumilla. The 16 corporate taxpayers sought are maintained by 16 tax zones in the capital.

According to sources at the LTU, a total of 40 files, including those of four financial institutions and 36 taxpayers under different tax zones, have been handed over to the LTU since the letters were issued.

However, these individuals and companies were initially registered under different tax zones which issued their e-TINs, creating complications in the maintenance of the tax records and the LTU has sent a letter to the NBR to transfer the taxpayer registrations of these individuals and companies to it.

According to NBR sources, the revenue board issued a jurisdictional order on October 19, 2011 in which it said that the jurisdiction of income tax cases of all existing and future constituted banks, insurance and financial institutions and all their directors will be vested at the LTU, Dhaka but the files of a number of organisations have still been retained at different tax zones.

The LTU has failed to take charge of these files despite several attempts due to some limitations. The LTU officials believe that maintenance of all company tax files by the LTU will bring a positive change in tax revenue collection.

LTU commissioner Iqbal said that according to the NBR order, the directors of companies under the LTU should come to the LTU. 'These directors pay taxes at a significant rate. It the files of these directors are maintained by the LTU, it will actually have a positive impact on the revenue collection of the LTU,' he said.

'We have sent a letter to the NBR to amend the jurisdiction on bringing these companies under the LTU,' he added. Regarding the issue, an NBR official said that bringing all companies and company directors under the LTU was a challenging task for them.

'Big companies like Berger, Unilever should be brought under the LTU. When these companies brought under the jurisdiction of the LTU, there will be a positive change in tax collection,' added the official.

A total of 1,159 taxpayers are now under the jurisdiction of the LTU. Among them, 439 are corporate taxpayers, including 62 banks, five mobile financial service providers, 39 leasing and investment companies, 47 merchant banks, 48 general insurance companies, 32 life insurance companies, 12 pharmaceutical companies, five tobacco manufacturing companies, 27 textile companies, 14 garment companies, nine multinational companies, 74 manufacturing companies and 65 other companies.

A total of 720 individual taxpayers are under the jurisdiction of the LTU who are mostly directors of various companies. A big portion of the income tax revenue earned comes from the LTU. In the outgoing financial year, the LTU collected tax revenues worth over Tk 24,011 crore against a revised target of Tk 24,000 crore.















