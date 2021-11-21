FBCCI, BBCCI to promote market for BD products in UK



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (left) and BBCCI President Bashir Ahmed discuss trade issues at FBCCI Bhaban on Saturday.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said this when BBCCI President Bashir Ahmed paid a courtesy call on him at FBCCI Bhaban on Saturday.

Apart from the readymade garments, no other Bangladeshi product is exported to Britain on a large scale. The main buyers of the products that go to the country are mainly Bangladeshi expatriates, said a press release.

"The FBCCI, the apex trade body of Bangladesh, wants to change this situation. For this, the organization will work jointly with the British- Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI)," added Jashim.

He said expatriate Bangladeshis of the 2nd and 3rd generation are contributing to the mainstream of the British economy and have strengthened their position.

Jashim said the FBCCI is keen to expand the market of Bangladeshi products in the country through them.

To this end, the FBCCI will soon hold a meeting with the visiting BBCCI delegation in Dhaka with traders of agricultural and processed food products, leather goods and footwear and handicrafts of Bangladesh.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Export Promotion Bureau, Airports and Civil Aviation Authority will also be invited to the meeting to identify and address export problems in the UK market.

Speaking on the occasion, BBCCI President Bashir Ahmed said that Bangladeshi exporters are lagging behind in marketing strategy in Britain.

The presidents of the two trade organizations have agreed to form a sector-based working group between businessmen of the two countries in the future.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M A Momen, Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and Director Syed Moazzem Hossain and Dr. Ferdousi Begum were present, among others.







