Tipu Munshi opens ICCB New Secretariat in Dhaka



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (donning long shirt in stripe), ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman, ICCB Vice President A. K. Azad holding the newly launched ICCB Business Directory, pose for photograph along with other guests at the Inaugural Ceremony of the ICCB New Office at Gulshan on Saturday.

In his inaugural address the Minister appreciated the role of the business community in developing Bangladesh and making it the fastest growing economy in the world, says a press release.

He wished that business community together with public sector will continue to work to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in making Bangladesh a developed country by 2041. He congratulated ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman, Members of the Executive Board as well as the Members Patrons in setting up a state-of-the-art Secretariat and expressed his hope that in future ICC Bangladesh will play same positive role for further development of the country.

The Minister also launched ICCB Business Directory which contains basic information about Bangladesh, information for trade and investment and FDI. The first Directory was published in 2008.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman in his welcome address said that ICCB started it's journey at a small office located at premises of DCCI and with 17 members. Today, ICCB have 10 Chambers of Commerce and Business Associations Members under Organization Category (FBCCI, DCCI, MCCI, CCCI, FICCI, BAB, BIA, BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA) and 128 Members under Corporate Category (31 commercial banks, 7 non-banking financial institutions, 10 insurance companies, 5 law firms, 56 national companies and 19 Transnational companies).

ICCB Vice President A.K. Azad in his vote of thanks recalled the role played by founding ICCB Vice President Latifur Raman for his guidance and continuous support to ICC Bangladesh in carrying out his various activities since the National Secretariat was set up in 1994.

The inaugural ceremony among others were attended by Apex Group Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi, Former Foreign Minister Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, M.P.; Pubali Bank Chairman Mr. Monzurur Rahman; IPDC Chairman Mr. Md. Abdul Karim; Mr. Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Director, A.K. Khan & Company Ltd,; ICCB Executive Board Members : Mr. Abdul Hai Sarker; Mr. A. S. M. Quasem; Mr. Aftab ul Islam; Mr. Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez); Mr. Faruque Hassan; Mr. Kutubuddin Ahmed; Mr. Mahbubul Alam; Mr. Md. Fazlul Hoque; Mir Nasir Hossain; Mr. Mohammad Hatem; Ms. Simeen Rahman; Tapan Chowdhury and M.D/ CEOs of Commercial Banks, National and Multinational Companies.









