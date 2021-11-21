Video
Sunday, 21 November, 2021
Business

BGMEA calls for fuel price reduction

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruk Hasan has urged the government to re-consider the decision of   fuel price hike for creating a stable business atmosphere.
He said that the production and transportation costs of the RMG sector have increased by 5 per cent after the recent hike in diesel price, the BGMEA president said at a press conference in a city hotel on Saturday.
 "We haven't had much employment in the last two years because of Coronavirus. In order to increase investment and employment, it is necessary to facilitate business and continue existing policy," Faruk Hasan said.
The BGMEA president said that despite the increase of orders in readymade garments (RMG) sector, the prices of the products have not been increased much yet.
"We are working to raise the prices of apparels. At the same time, we are asking our members to fix the price of the products on a fair basis with the suppliers considering the increase in the cost of cotton, yarn and other raw materials and freight. They should not take orders for products at any price lower than production cost," Faruk said.        -UNB


