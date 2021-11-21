Banks to face capital crunch if top 3 borrowers default: BB

The overall capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of the banking sector would drop to 9.92 per cent in case the top three large borrowers default, said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report.

The banks are supposed to maintain a CRAR of above 10 per cent. The CRAR levels are stipulated to protect depositors and maintain confidence in any bank. A low CRAR also results in increasing the banks' business cost.

The banks have been remaining much focused in issuing large loans to a small number of corporates and group of companies rather than expanding their networks to reduce concentration on a small group, said BB officials.

Even though the central bank has been suggesting that the banks should avoid concentration of loans on a certain corporates and group of companies, the banks are very much willing in such borrowing as they find the process less costly, they said.

The BB's Financial Stability Assessment Report (FSAR) for the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2020-2021 showed that default by the top three borrowers at each bank would bring down the capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of the banking sector below the minimum required level. It is the only cause that could bring down the CRAR below the stipulated minimum limit.

The banking sector's overall CRAR would remain above the minimum range if the banks' non-performing loans increases by 3 per cent or the forced sale value of mortgaged collateral drops by 10 per cent or 3 per cent of the performing loans of the highest exposed sector is directly downgraded to bad or loss.

In order to reduce the excessive concentration on a small group of companies, the central bank, along with its existing rules and regulations, is in the process of formulating guidelines on company- or group-wise debt-equity ratio.

'Stress scenarios defined by default of top 3 large borrowers would have the most adverse effect on banks' capital position in which case minor shock would result in CRAR of whole industry below the minimum requirement,' the BB report said.

For instance, the poor financial state of a group of company with more than Tk 5,000 crore in loans at 51 banks and non-bank financial instructions (NBFI) has become a matter of concern for the government and the government has been in the process of keeping the group afloat so that the banks and the NBFIs can get their money back from the entity.

At the end of June 2021, the CRAR of the country's banking sector dropped to 11.57 per cent from 11.63 per cent a year ago. The BB data showed that 11 banks failed to maintain the required CRAR at the end of June 2021.

At the end of June 30, 2021, capital shortfall at Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was Tk 11,843.97 crore, that at BASIC Bank was Tk 1,927.2 crore, at ICB Islamic Bank was Tk 1,642.49 crore, at Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) was Tk 1,146.21 crore, at Padma Bank was Tk 461.49 crore, at AB Bank was Tk 329.52 crore, at Sonali Bank was Tk 3,557.86 crore, at Agrani Bank was Tk 1,960.23 crore, at Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) was Tk 1,506.4 crore, at Rupali Bank was Tk 664.94 crore and at Janata Bank was Tk 345.04 crore.

Based on the findings, the central bank also asked the banks to submit their respective plans for mitigating their capital shortfalls. The soaring volume of non-performing loans was a major reason behind the capital shortfalls in the banking sector. Defaulted loans in the country's banking sector surged to Tk 98,164.31 crore as of June 30, 2021 from Tk 88,734.06 crore as of December 31, 2020.





