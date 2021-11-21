BD signs MoU with USDA to improve food import, export process

Bangladesh Commerce Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Thursday to improve the processes for importing and exporting food and agricultural goods to and from Bangladesh.

Hafizur Rahman, Director-General (Additional Secretary), WTO Cell, Ministry of Commerce, and Michael J Parr, Country Director Land O'Lakes Venture37 and Project Director, Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective agencies.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present at the MoU signing ceremony as the Chief Guest. The Commerce Secretary thanked the US Government for responding to the Government of Bangladesh's request to WTO (World Trade Organisation) to assist the government agencies and private sector in addressing challenges in trade facilitation.

He applauded the comprehensiveness of the offered technical assistance and expected that the assistance for regulatory reform, laboratory testing service improvement and automation, increased transparency in trade information, and managing perishable food and agricultural goods would result in a facilitated trade environment in Bangladesh.

He, however, emphasized the effective implementation of project activities by counterpart agencies and expected that this project would help Bangladesh accumulate strength to address any challenges after graduation from LDC status in 2026.

Scott Brandon, Chief Political and Economic Counselor, US Embassy in Bangladesh, senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, and managers and technical experts from the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project were also present to witness the MoU Signing Ceremony.





