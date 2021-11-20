Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Don't miss

Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:25 PM  Count : 144
Observer Online Desk

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Collected

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Collected


Members of the Afghanistan women's youth development football team have been airlifted to the UK in an evacuation flight funded by US celebrity Kim Kardashian.

The 35 female footballers and their families, a total of 130 people, arrived at Stansted Airport, east of London, in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the ROKiT Foundation.

The squad had been in Pakistan on temporary 30-day visas since escaping from Afghanistan following a takeover of the country by the Taliban but risked being sent back when their asylum period expired if no other country was prepared to take them in.

But a charter flight brought them to the UK, where they will spend 10 days of a coronavirus quarantine in a hotel before starting their new lives.

A representative for Kardashian, best known as a star of reality television, told Britain's PA news agency the flight was funded by her and her SKIMS brand.

Siu-Anne Gill, chief executive officer of the ROKiT Foundation which helped organise the footballers' escape from Afghanistan, said she was ‘extremely humbled by the courage shown by these girls’.

‘That's inspired us to ensure that their efforts in getting over the border don't go to waste,’ she added.

Since their return to power on August 15, the Taliban have said that women can play football but only under strict conditions -- namely barred from playing in public.

Other Afghan female players have fled to Portugal

Leeds United are among the organisations offering to help the footballers who have arrived in England, with Andrea Radrizzani, the owner of the Premier League football club, saying in a statement: ‘We are delighted the Afghan Women & Girls Development Football Team and their families, led by their brave, former captain Khalida Popal have landed safely in the UK, following extensive efforts by a number of partners.

‘We are honoured to have played our part and grateful that the UK government has enabled their resettlement in the UK.’

He added: ‘This demonstrates the power of football and sport in general, as a force for good and shows how the football community is able to collaborate and mobilise to save lives.

‘Through Play for Change Charitable Trust and Leeds United we stand ready to support the girls and their families in building an inclusive and prosperous future. We can't wait to see them playing football again.’

A British government spokesperson said: ‘Like others we have brought to the UK from Afghanistan, the Afghanistan girls' football team will receive a warm welcome, support and accommodation,’

The Islamist Taliban banned women from sporting activity or even going to a match when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to the 2001 US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on the United States.

AFP/MUS

Related Topics

Afghanistan   football   Kim Kardashian  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
'Harry Potter' stars, but not JK Rowling, to reunite for TV special
Ed Sheeran wins best artist at MTV Europe Music Awards
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers on Android
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft