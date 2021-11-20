Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
National

85 held in anti-drug drives in city

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Observer Online Report

Police in anti-drug drives detained 85 people alongwith drugs from different areas of the city in last 24 hours as of 6:00am on Saturday.

Around 4,193 Yaba tablets, 623 grams of heroin, and 17.131 kilograms of hemp were recovered during the drives in different areas, said Hafiz Al Asad, additional deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Police personnel from different police stations and detective branch (DB) of the DMP conducted the drives starting at 6:00am on Friday.

A total of 71 cases were filed with the police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.

MUS

