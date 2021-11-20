Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

5 Laxmipur AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 11:51 AM  Count : 210
Upazila Representative

5 Laxmipur AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels

5 Laxmipur AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels

Five local leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) were expelled at Raipur upazila in Laxmipur district on Friday for participating in union parishad (UP) polls as rebel candidates.

The expelled leaders are: the upazila unit AL joint secretary Dulal Hawlader, Charpata union AL member and incumbent UP chairman Korshed Alam, Keroa union AL member Billal Hossain Babul Patwary, Dakhshin Charbangshi union AL president Abdur Rashid Mollah, and Dakhshin Charababil union AL member Abu Taher Munshi.

The expulsion order was signed by the upazila unit AL president principal Mamun-ar-Rashid and general secretary Ismail Khokon.

They were served a show-cause notice and repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election. But, they did not listen, said expulsion letter.

Later, they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party discipline, the later added.

OR/MUS

Related Topics

AL   UP  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
5 Laxmipur AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Pharmacy gutted by fire in Lakshmipur
42 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Goalanda people demand removal weigh scale
Minor child killed in Gopalganj road accident
Seven fined for violating electoral rules in Narsingdi


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft