College student crushed under train in Rajshahi



Deceased Asadul Islam, 24, son of Mukul Hossain of Mushroil area of the city, was a student of honours third year of the college.



Police, however, suspect that the student might have committed suicide.



Chandrima Police Station officer in-Charge Emran Hossain said the police recovered the body and brought it to the police station.







Investigation is on in this regard, the OC added.





