Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

BNP starts nationwide hunger strike

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 9:57 AM  Count : 306
Observer Online Report


BNP's seven-hour mass hunger strike across the country began on Saturday morning to press home its demand for sending critically ill Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment.

The programme started from 9am in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office in the capital and will continue till 4pm.

The leaders and activists gathered at the venue with small processions at 8am to join the hunger strike programme.

Following the programme, vehicular movement in one side of the road remained suspended.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir formally inaugurated the programme. He urged all to observe the programme in a peaceful manner with due respect maintaining discipline.

Some other party leaders, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, are also taking part in the protest programme.

The 76-year-old former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney ailments, lungs and eye problems.

She was re-admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on November 13 after her physical condition seriously deteriorated. Since then she has been undergoing treatment at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital under the supervision of a medical board led by cardiologist Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.

Her family filed a petition to allow her to travel abroad for treatment, but the government said that she must return to jail first to apply for permission.

TF

Related Topics

BNP   Hunger strike   Khaleda  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Dhaka is world's third-most polluted city
Deal signed with Russia for procuring 2 police helicopters
BNP starts nationwide hunger strike
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
BNP’s hunger strike Saturday demanding Khaleda’s treatment abroad


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft