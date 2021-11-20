S Africa urged to open diplomatic mission in Dhaka  

Bangladesh has urged the South African government to establish a diplomatic representation in Dhaka in order to facilitate consular and other cooperation as the two countries seek greater cooperation in broader areas.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the request during a meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor at State Guest House Padma on Thursday.

Dr Momen sought continued cooperation of South Africa in Rohingya repatriation issue.

He sought support of the government of South Africa at IMO and other Bangladesh candidature.

Dr Pandor paid a bilateral visit to Bangladesh after her engagements at IORA 21st Council of Ministers meetings in Dhaka.

She was accompanied by high officials of South African Foreign Ministry and the South African High Commissioner in India.

At the outset of the meeting, Dr Momen informed the South African Foreign Minister about the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of independence in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen briefed her about the development march of Bangladesh under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the huge socio-economic progress achieved by Bangladesh during the last decade.

During the meeting, both sides discussed important issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

Dr Momen proposed that there may be cooperation between both sides in different areas of mutual interest, including agriculture and blue economy.

He underlined the importance of high-level visits and exchange of business delegations between the two countries.

Dr Pandor expressed satisfaction on the warm welcome extended to her and the visiting South African delegation.

While apprising about the economic development of South Africa and its comparative advantage on many areas, the South African Foreign Minister underlined the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic and other identified areas.

Both sides agreed that there would be visits by a business delegation from Bangladesh to South Africa and vice versa.

The Bangladesh and South African sides also discussed celebrating the Silver Jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a befitting manner.

It was decided that the Bangladesh High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with the South African Foreign Ministry would organise seminars and trade shows demonstrating the deep bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Pandor joined a programme "Bangladesh-South Africa Bilateral Relations: Exploring the Potentials for Future Engagement and Cooperation" organised at Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) on Thursday where she delivered the keynote speech on the subject.

Dr Momen spoke as the chief guest and highlighted the potential of future engagements and cooperation between Bangladesh and South Africa.

An official lunch was hosted by Foreign Minister Dr Momen at the State Guest House Padma in honour of Dr Pandor on Thursday.

It was attended by Ministers, Advisers to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, high officials of the government, business leaders, academics and political personalities.




