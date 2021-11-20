Video
Govt conspiring to end Khaleda’s life: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir termed the law minister's statement regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad as a "blatant lie".
He was speaking at a discussion meeting on the founding anniversary of the National People's Party (NPP) at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Friday.
He accused the government of plotting to end the
life of Khaleda Zia by not allowing her to receive advanced treatment abroad.
Fakhrul said, "The government can release her (Khaleda Zia) if wants. They can give permission to go abroad for treatment, but they will not do it. The government conspired to remove her not only from politics but also from the world."
Mentioning that, BNP Chairperson's family had requested to the government to send her abroad for better treatment, the BNP leader added, "The government is not allowing Khaleda to go abroad on the pretext of Act 401. But, the law says the government can release her and send her abroad if it wants."
Regarding Khaleda Zia, he said, "She was imprisoned by Pakistani army in 1971 with her two infant sons. She fought against the dictatorial regime of Ershad and established a people's government after nine years of struggle."
"Today, Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned due to political vengeance, revenge and arrogance. They know if BNP Chairperson can do politics, she would have restored democracy,"said Fakrul .
As part of their countrywide programme, Fakhrul said they will observe a seven-hour mass-hunger strike in front of their Nayapaltan central office from 9am on Saturday.
He said they tried to hold the programme in any other venue, but they did not get permission.
Fakhrul said the programme will be observed in all other metropolitan cities and district towns from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
The BNP leader hoped that democratic political parties, including the 20-party alliance partners, will express solidarity with BNP by joining the hunger strike programme. "We urge them to come to our central office. Let's strengthen the movement so that our leader gets the opportunity to get treatment abroad. From there, we will announce more programmes."


