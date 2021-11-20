Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Modi U-turns after year-long farmer protests

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

NEW DELHI, Nov 19: India will scrap agricultural reform laws that sparked a year of huge protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday in a stunning U-turn that sparked celebrations but also criticism from economists.
Thousands of farmers have been camped out on the borders of the capital New Delhi since November last year, handing Modi one of the biggest challenges since his Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014. The rallies became a lightning rod for opposition to Modi's administration in a country where two-thirds of the 1.3 billion population rely on agriculture for their livelihood.
In a contrite address to the nation coinciding with a major Sikh festival -- the religion of many farmers -- Modi said the laws would be repealed in parliament's winter session, which begins later this month. "I appeal to all the farmers who are part of the protest... to now return to your home, to your loved ones, to your farms, and family. Let's make a fresh start and move forward," the 71-year-old said.
The surprise announcement sparked muted celebrations on Friday with farmers chanting, waving flags and beeping tractor horns at two protest sites outside Delhi. "Until they give it to us in writing, we
won't leave from here. We don't trust the government," farmer Gurmeet Singh, 50, told AFP. "Our farmers have died fighting for this. Until it's passed in the parliament, we won't leave."
The reforms passed in September 2020 aimed to deregulate farm produce markets where state bodies have for decades set guaranteed minimum prices for crops. Modi reiterated on Friday that the changes would have boosted rural incomes and reformed a hugely inefficient agricultural sector where a vast amount of produce rots before it can be sold.
Thousands of Indian farmers commit suicide every year because of poverty, debt and ever more erratic weather patterns caused by climate change. "This is a black day in the history of India's economic reforms. This is Modi's worst decision ever," economist Gautam Chikermane from the Observer Research Foundation think tank told AFP.
"Now there will be no agriculture sector reforms for the next 25 years... These three farm sector reforms would have done to India's agriculture what the 1991 reforms did to manufacturing and services."
But protesters said the changes -- which were suspended pending negotiations with the farmers -- would have left farmers at the mercy of big business. The farmers first tried to march on New Delhi last November, but violent clashes police prevented them from entering the capital. They camped out at two sites outside the city, blocking major highways. In the subsequent months they dug in as their numbers swelled to tens of thousands.
The protests turned into colourful, semi-permanent camps with volunteers providing food, sanitation and even dentist surgeries and foot massage parlours. Unions say hundreds of farmers died during the protests, which continued even through a devastating spike in Covid-19 in April and May.
The rallies turned violent in January when a tractor rally transformed into a rampage that embarrassed the government on Indian Republic Day, leaving one farmer dead and hundreds of police injured. Last month in Uttar Pradesh state, four farmers died when a convoy allegedly belonging to a government minister and his son slammed into protesters. Demonstrators then set fire to several cars and four other people were killed.
In recent months, the protest sites had thinned out, but a hard-core contingent remained and major demonstrations had been expected for the one-year anniversary of the start of the rallies later this month. Modi's reversal came ahead of important elections for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, both home to huge numbers of farmers.
Hartosh Singh Bal, political editor of Caravan magazine, told AFP: "The farm laws were dead in the water and it was always a question of Modi's ego which stood in the way of government repealing them." "This decision also reflects that BJP's reading of (the Uttar Pradesh) election is tighter... People who were voting for him will vote irrespective but it will ensure that some who may have voted against him over this may now vote for him."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers lose T20 opener against Pakistan
S Africa urged to open diplomatic mission in Dhaka  
Pakistan drops chemical castration as punishment for serial rapists
Govt conspiring to end Khaleda’s life: Fakhrul
Modi U-turns after year-long farmer protests
Benapole Express to resume from Dec 2
8 more killed in Gaibandha, Dinajpur on Friday
Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years occurs


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft