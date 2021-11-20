Video
Benapole Express to resume from Dec 2

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The Benapole Express is set to resume operations on the Dhaka-Benapole route from December 2, after suspension for nearly one and a half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In this regard, a letter has come to my office. Except Tuesday, Benepole Express will leave Kamalapur Railway Station at 1pm and 10:30pm every
day, as it used to before the pandemic," On Friday, Benapole Stationmaster Saiduzzaman told the media.
At present nearly 2,000 passengers daily travel through the Benapole-Petrapole check post, 95% of whom are patients seeking advanced treatment in neighbouring India.
Passengers' sufferings have mounted as train operations on the route have remained suspended. Buses and other means of transport plying Dhaka-Benapole route usually take a longer travel time, while it is possible to reach Benapole from Dhaka in seven hours by train.
A reliable source at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said on Friday that the Indian government would issue tourist visas within the shortest possible time from now on. As a result, some 8,000 to 10,000 passengers will be able to travel through this route.


