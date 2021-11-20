Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years occurs



The moon, with a partial lunar eclipse, is seen behind the Statue of Freedom, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC early on November 19, 2021. - The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for a big slice of humanity. The celestial show will see the lunar disc almost completely cast in shadow as it moves behind the Earth, reddening 99 percent of its face. PHOTO: AFP

This particular partial

lunar eclipse lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest one in 580 years. The celestial show saw the lunar disc almost completely cast in shadow as it moves behind the Earth, reddening 99 percent of its face.

NASA's catalog of lunar eclipses dated from 2001 to 2100 shows that this upcoming eclipse should last roughly three hours and 28 minutes. The longest total lunar eclipse we've seen in that timeframe came in July of 2017. That one lasted one hour and 42 minutes.

The spectacle was visible for all of North America and parts of South America and Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia. Sky-watchers with a cloud-free view in those regions saw the Moon half covered by the Earth's penumbra -- the outer shadow.

Space scientists said Thursday that by 0845 GMT the Moon would appear red, with the most vivid coloring visible at peak eclipse 18 minutes later. The dramatic red is caused by a phenomenon known as "Rayleigh scattering", where the shorter blue lightwaves from the Sun are dispersed by particles in the Earth's atmosphere.

Red lightwaves, which are longer, pass easily through these particles. "The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear," a NASA website explained. "It's as if all the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon."

From the moment the eclipse began -- when the Moon entered the Earth's shadow -- to when it took more than three hours and 28 minutes. That is the longest partial eclipse since 1440 -- around the time Johannes Gutenberg invented his printing press -- and won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.

But Moonwatchers won't have to wait that long for another show -- there will be a longer total lunar eclipse on November 8 next year, NASA said. Even better news for anyone wanting to watch is that no special equipment is necessary, unlike for solar eclipses.

NASA says that partial lunar eclipses are more common than full lunar eclipses. However, that doesn't make this one any less special. This is set to be the longest partial lunar eclipse until 2100. Make sure you tune into a live stream or head outside Thursday night to witness this spectacular event.

Binoculars, telescopes or the naked eye will give a decent view of the spectacle -- as long as there is good weather here on Earth. After it passes into the umbra -- the full shadow -- the whole process will go into reverse as the Moon slithers out of the dark and carries on its endless journey around our planet. -AFP













