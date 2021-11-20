Gazipur Mayor Jahangir expelled from AL for life

The ruling Awami League (AL) has expelled Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam from the party for life for his derogatory comments about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the great Liberation War of the country at a programme back in September this year and the video of it then went viral on social media.

The decision to expel Jahangir Alam for life from the party was taken at a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee (CWC) held at Ganabhaban on Friday with party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Gazipur City AL General Secretary Jahangir Alam was show-caused earlier by the party for his controversial remarks about Bangabandhu and a number of martyred freedom fighters and his primary membership of the party was also cancelled back then.

Besides, directive has

been given to take legal action against Jahangir, said AL sources.

Members of the ALCWC were present at the meeting.

Earlier, Gazipur City Mayor Jahangir termed the video's content 'false and fabricated.'

In another video statement, he also said his rivals released the video by editing its content on social media to make him and his party's position 'questionable.'

When Mayor Jahangir responded to the show-cause notice, it was discussed at a meeting of the Awami League's Local Government Nomination Board on October 22. However, the party rejected the Mayors reply calling it irrational and unsatisfactory.

When asked to comment if the expulsion of Mayor Jahangir from the Awami League will also disqualify him from his Mayorship of the Gazipur City Corporation, noted constitutional lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik told the Daily Observer, "There is no specific provision in the City Corporation Act to disqualify a mayor who has been expelled from the party which had nominated him/her for contesting the mayoral elections."

When this correspondent asked Dr Shahdeen if this would create any legal complication, he said, "This seems to be a grey area of the law and in such circumstances it would be up to the highest judiciary, if someone challenges his/her mayorship, to interpret and decide whether he/she is disqualified to continue as a mayor."

Meanwhile, three leaders of the AL's 81-member central executive committee have been appointed as members of the party presidium.

At the central working committee meeting, party President Sheikh Hasina included the three new names as members of the presidium.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, committee executive member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya has been promoted to presidium member. Besides, Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton and former food minister Advocate Kamrul Islam have also been made members of the presidium.







