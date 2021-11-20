Admission by lottery in secondary schools

Taking online application for the admission in government and private secondary schools will start on November 25 and will continue till December 8.

However, selection of these applications will be through online lottery to be held on December 15 in government secondary schools and on December 19 in private secondary

schools.

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education issued a notification in this regard signed on Thursday afternoon.

However, this condition has been relaxed in the newly established government secondary schools.

According to the notification, ad hoc recruitment of teachers and staffs in the new government secondary schools has not been completed yet. If those institutions cannot participate in the lottery centrally, they will be able to get the students admitted by lottery through the admission committee by December 30.

The decision to make lottery compulsory for the admission of students from class one to class nine of secondary school was announced in the notification dated on 11th November. It was informed in the notification that all government and private secondary schools of the country will have to take part in the digital lottery activities to be held centrally in the 2022 academic year.

However, if the teachers and staffs of the newly nationalized government secondary schools at the upazila level who have not yet received ad hoc appointments cannot participate in the school lottery. They will complete the admission process by December 30 by selecting students through lottery process through the Upazila Admission Committee formed by the Ministry of Education.

As per the instructions of the Ministry of Education, the age of students has been fixed at 6+ years as per the National Education Policy-2010 for admission in class one for 2022 academic year.

Detailed rules for filling up the online application form and admission can be found on the secondary circular / order of www.dshe.gov.bd and the website www.teletalk.com.bd.









