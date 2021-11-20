Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:04 PM
Home Front Page

Covid takes 7 more lives

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Friday registered seven coronavirus death while 253 tested Covid-19 positive.
The country reported 1.40 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 18,124 samples were tested in the past 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.
As of past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 193 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.
The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,946 people and infected 15,73,711 so far. The number of patients recovered rose to 15,37,816 after another 298 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.
From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.72 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS
statistics showed.
The DGHS said among the total 27,946 fatalities, 12,193 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,674 in Chattogram, 2,049 in Rajshahi, 3,604 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,270 in Sylhet, 1,366 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.


