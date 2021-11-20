Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No new political party to face any impediment: PM  

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

No new political party to face any impediment: PM  

No new political party to face any impediment: PM  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said no new political party will face any obstruction in waging any movement in this multiparty democratic country, but they will not be allowed to damage the lives and property of people.
"If anyone (group) wants to form a party they can do it because there's a multiparty democracy here. There'll be no obstruction here," she said while addressing a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee at her official residence Ganobhaban.
Sheikh Hasina said BNP-Jamaat is always hyperactive to make every development activity of the government controversial. "No matter how much good work we do, they come up with an attempt to create a controversy. BNP-Jamaat is hyperactive here," she said.
Noting that some new parties are being formed, the PM said she asked the IGP on Thursday that those who want to form new political parties should be allowed to do so. "Let them form parties and work because it's essential in Bangladesh," she said.
"If they want to bring
out processions, they can. Why do we hinder their processions? They can do all sorts of movements, but they can't burn people to death and cause any damage to any life and property. We'll have to take care of it," she said.
Hasina said the Awami League government ensured development in every sector of the country, including education and health.
She said Bangladesh attained the overall development significantly and rural people are also being benefited with touch of that development. "Today, 99.99 percent have come under electricity coverage."
"As the wheel of development is running, Bangladesh achieved the status of a developing country despite false propaganda carried out against Bangladesh unnecessarily. Even some people of our country carry out propaganda, saying that it's not right to say that Bangladesh has graduated to a developing country. It's most unfortunate," said the Prime Minister.
Hasina, also the President of Awami League, asked every member of its working committee to work on countering the propaganda.  
"Every member of our working committee will have to remain alert about them and who they are, what their objectives are, and what they want to do. The AL members need to know these, protest these and do whatever necessary to counter these," she said.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers lose T20 opener against Pakistan
S Africa urged to open diplomatic mission in Dhaka  
Pakistan drops chemical castration as punishment for serial rapists
Govt conspiring to end Khaleda’s life: Fakhrul
Modi U-turns after year-long farmer protests
Benapole Express to resume from Dec 2
8 more killed in Gaibandha, Dinajpur on Friday
Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years occurs


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft