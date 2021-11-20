Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CMCH student Akib recovers from injury after 19 days, returns home

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: Chattogram Medical College student Mahadi J Akib returned home on Thursday after recovering from the severe head injuries he suffered during a clash between two factions of BCL on October 30.
Akib, 21, a second-year student of the medical college, was being treated at the hospital for the last 19 days after he got injured in his own campus.
The medical board formed for his treatment decided to release him from the hospital on Thursday afternoon.
Later his father and brother took him to his village home in Burichong in Cumilla.
Director of CMCH Brigadier General SM Humayun Kabir said, "Akib's condition has recovered a lot so we approved the release paper. But within a month and a half he will have to undergo another small surgery."
On October 29, two BCL factions-one led by a former mayor and another by a junior minister-locked into a clash. They reengaged in clashes the next morning, leaving Akib and two others injured.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CMCH student Akib recovers from injury after 19 days, returns home
DMP arrests 124 fo consuming, selling drug in city
Bangladesh bracing for third Covid wave?
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum scoops Soane Medal
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
CMP tightens security in Chattogram
Another victim dies, death toll now five
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft