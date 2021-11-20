DMP arrests 124 fo consuming, selling drug in city

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 124 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.

According to a DMP statement issued on Friday, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 124 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on November 18, 2021 to 6 am today.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 196 grams and 301 puria (small packet) of heroin, 68 kilograms and 160 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja),16,954 pieces of yaba tablets, 20 injections and 100 grams ice from them, it said.

Police filed 92 cases against the arrestees with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS









