

Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum scoops Soane Medal

Marina was honoured with the prestigious architecture award - which celebrates a leading architect's career and body of work - for her work in designing low-cost temporary homes for refugees and victims of climate change.

Introduced by Sir John Soane's Museum in 2017, the Medal "recognises architects, educators and critics who have made a major contribution to their field through practice, history or theory."

Before Marina, the founder and Principal Architect of Marina Tabassum Architects (MTA), the award was given to Denise Scott Brown, Rafael Moneo, and Kenneth Frampton.

The Bangladeshi architect, who is also a pioneer of "the architecture of relevance," appeared in a live digital event at the museum and gave the fourth Soane Medal lecture upon receiving the honour.

"I am 52 years old. Unlike the giants who preceded me to this lectern, I consider myself a work in progress: the search is still on," she said.

Her notable works include the minimal, sun-dappled Bait Ur Rouf Mosque, opened in 2012, the Independence Monument of Bangladesh and the Museum of Independence.

However, Marina's most recent work appears the diametric opposite of these monumental structures. She is now working in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, and designing mobile modular houses for ultra-low-income people in the country's coastal areas, working with the cheapest and easiest materials, corrugated metal and bamboo, materials that could be moved if they needed to be. -UNB















