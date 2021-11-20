BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 19: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 1,650 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 650 bottles of phensidyl from Shibganj frontier areas in two separate drives in the early hours of Friday.

BGB said, as part of anti-drug drives, a patrol team of BGB from Telkupi border out post conducted a raid in Chiattorbigha area and recovered 1,650 pieces of yaba tablets worth Taka 4,95,000 in an abandoned condition around 1.05am.

Another team of BGB from Chakpara border out post conducted a raid in Pagla Nadi area around 3 am and recovered 650 bottles of contraband Indian phensidyl worth Taka 2,60,000.











