Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:03 PM
Cops to buy two Russian choppers, accord signed  

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Police and JSC Russian Helicopters have signed an agreement on Friday to procure two MI-171A2 helicopters that will enhance further capacity and efficiency of the police.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed and Director General of JSC Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginskiy signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, witnessed the signing ceremony as chief guest, while Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Russian Ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Mantytsky, Additional IGPs and other officials were present.


