RAB finds three ‘missing’ sisters in Jashore

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) found out three sisters, including two SSC candidates, who went missing since they quietly left their aunt's house in the capital's Adabor on Thursday afternoon. According to RAB sources they were discovered in Jashore.

The family has filed a general diary (GD) with the Adabor Police Station regarding the 'disappearance' of the three sisters. Police say the three sisters carried when they left the house.

According to the GD, the three 'missing' sisters are between the ages of 16 and 18. Two of them are SSC candidates. They left the house around 11:00am on November 18 and are missing since then.

Sajia Nawrin, aunt of the three missing sisters, said all three were her deceased elder sister's daughters.

The girls' father remarried after their mother's demise three years ago. The three sisters used to live in another aunt's house in the capital's Khilgaon.

Their father lives in Jashore, having remarried after their mother's death in 2013. Since then, the three of them have been living with their aunts.

However, since Dhanmondi Girls High School was the examination centre for the two sisters who were SSC candidates, they were all staying at Sajia Nawrin's house in Adabor.

According to their aunt, all three of them were regular TikTok users, and their sudden disappearance could be influenced by an outsider.















