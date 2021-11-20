Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
Govt wants to ensure 100pc birth-death registration by 2024: Tazul

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam on Friday said the government is making its efforts to ensure 100 per cent birth- death registration by 2024.
He was addressing the Online 2nd Ministerial Conference of Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) titled 'Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific'.
Tazul joined it virtually as the team leader on behalf of Bangladesh from his official residence on Minto Road here.   In the first ministerial conference, as per the declaration of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Decade (2015-2024), it was pledged to ensure 100pc birth and 50pc death registration, he mentioned.
He said Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in this regard and the government is working to reach the target with the specified time under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Noting that Bangladesh has started its journey in 2014 for the implementation of CRVS, he said with the association of ESCAP, Bangladesh is working closely with UNICEF, WHO and other development associates for ensuring birth and death registration and implementation of regional action framework and SDGs. The minister urged other international organizations and development associates for the implementation of CRVS. He said birth registration certificate needs in various important tasks including getting passport, marriage registration, death certificate, admission at educational institutions and land registration.
In this regard coordination system has been built among registrar general office, birth and death registration offices and other associate bodies for ensuring birth-death registration up to local level, he mentioned.     -BSS


