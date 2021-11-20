72 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs

At least 72 patients had been hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Friday for mosquito born disease dengue, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, 2,546 people have been diagnosed with the fever in the running month.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases with 23 deaths.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue infected patients rose to 26,201 this year. Of the total infected, 3,965 are from outside of Dhaka. Since January, some 26,201 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 25, 586 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

At least 5,458 patients were hospitalised in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 patients were hospitalised in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May and the rest were from January to April, according to the DGHS.

A total of 98 people have died of dengue infection in the country this year. Twelve people died in July while 34 died in August and 23 in September, 22 in October and seven in November.







