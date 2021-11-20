Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:02 PM
Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

LONDON, NOV 19: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not to rest on his laurels, demanding more goals from the Gabon forward.
Arteta's side are on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League as they prepare for the acid test of their revival at Liverpool on Saturday.
Arsenal captain Aubameyang has played a key role in the Gunners' rise to fifth place, with three goals in his past six matches.
However the 32-year-old, who has seven goals in all competitions this term, has in the past had a habit of drifting through games, making little impact.
Arteta knows how crucial his star is to Arsenal's hopes of challenging for a place in the Champions League.    -AFP


