Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

LONDON, NOV 19: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not to rest on his laurels, demanding more goals from the Gabon forward.

Arteta's side are on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League as they prepare for the acid test of their revival at Liverpool on Saturday.

Arsenal captain Aubameyang has played a key role in the Gunners' rise to fifth place, with three goals in his past six matches.

However the 32-year-old, who has seven goals in all competitions this term, has in the past had a habit of drifting through games, making little impact.

Arteta knows how crucial his star is to Arsenal's hopes of challenging for a place in the Champions League. -AFP









