Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

LONDON, NOV 19: Azeem Rafiq, a former English cricketer who this week said he had lost his career to racism, admitted Thursday he had sent anti-Semitic messages as a teenager.
The Times newspaper uncovered messages sent to former Warwickshire and Leicestershire player Ateeq Javid, in which Rafiq is seen to make disparaging comments about an unnamed Jewish person.
Rafiq, tweeting about those remarks on Thursday, said: "I have gone back to check my account and it is me -- I have absolutely no excuses.
"I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence," the 30-year-old Pakistan-born cricketer added.
"I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."
Rafiq, a Muslim, was widely praised for giving a disturbing account of the racism he suffered during two spells with Yorkshire to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday having previously said the abuse had led him to contemplate taking his own life.
The former off-spinner, whose case has led to further revelations at other county clubs, later said he expected the "floodgates" to open in a crisis that threatens to engulf English cricket.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zverev makes ATP Finals last four, Medvedev edges Sinner
Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang
One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar
Xavi set for debut against Espanyol as Barcelona feel belief again
Messi targets strong finish to year with PSG
Inter face another title test with visit of leaders Napoli
Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages
West Indies eye maiden Test win in Sri Lanka


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft