India emerge champions in South Asian Basketball

Indian basketball team emerged champions in the Bangabandhu 6th South Asian Basketball Championship that concluded on Friday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.

In the lone match of the last day meet, India beat Bangladesh by 106-41 points after leading the first half by 59-26 points.

In the day's match, Mohammad Samsuzzaman was the highest scorer with 16 points and Sajib supported him with seven points for Bangladesh. Amrilpal caged 17 points while Sejin Mathew and Amjot Singh Gill scored 16 points apiece for India.

Besides, Sri Lanka become runners-up while Bangladesh finished third in the championship.

Youth and Sports Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain was the chief guest on the closing day and distributed the prizes while championship sponsor BDL Group's chairman Abdul Wahed was present there as the special guest. -BSS















