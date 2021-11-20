Diya-Hakim secures silver in Recurve mixed



Diya Siddique and Hakim Ahmed Rubel after winning silver in Recurve mixed division in the Asian Archery Championship on Friday at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BAF

Although the Bangladesh archers lost the final they made history winning the first-ever silver. The exciting final was held at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka.

The Diya-Hakim duo lost the first set by 32-38 points and lost the second set as well by 33-38 points. Despite the fact that they played a 38-38 tie in the last set, they could not avoid the defeat in the end.

Previously, Bangladesh made history by confirming the final of an event of the championships for the first time following a close-run 5-4 win over a strong opponent India in an exciting semi-final match.







