Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Archery Championship

Diya-Hakim secures silver in Recurve mixed

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Sports Reporte

Diya Siddique and Hakim Ahmed Rubel after winning silver in Recurve mixed division in the Asian Archery Championship on Friday at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BAF

Diya Siddique and Hakim Ahmed Rubel after winning silver in Recurve mixed division in the Asian Archery Championship on Friday at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BAF

The duo of Diya Siddique and Hakim Ahmed Rubel secured a silver medal in Recurve mixed division in the Asian Archery Championship losing the final to the duo of Lee Seungyun and Su Jung by 1-5 set points on Friday.
Although the Bangladesh archers lost the final they made history winning the first-ever silver. The exciting final was held at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka.
The Diya-Hakim duo lost the first set by 32-38 points and lost the second set as well by 33-38 points. Despite the fact that they played a 38-38 tie in the last set, they could not avoid the defeat in the end.
Previously, Bangladesh made history by confirming the final of an event of the championships for the first time following a close-run 5-4 win over a strong opponent India in an exciting semi-final match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zverev makes ATP Finals last four, Medvedev edges Sinner
Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang
One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar
Xavi set for debut against Espanyol as Barcelona feel belief again
Messi targets strong finish to year with PSG
Inter face another title test with visit of leaders Napoli
Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages
West Indies eye maiden Test win in Sri Lanka


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft