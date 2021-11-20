Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021

Mouree Israt Khan

Mouree Israt Khan

Mouree Israt Khan, IT marketing professional, a fashion designer and also winner of Meizan- Malaysian Palm Oil Shera Rondhonshilpi-2016 contest.





Cake pops
Ingredients:
1. Pound Cake
2. Condensed milk 2-3 tbsp
3. White chocolate - melted
4. Sprinkles ( optional )
5. Lolly pop sticks

Method :
* Crumble the cake with hands.
* Add condensed milk gradually and see whether it forms a ball.
* Make the balls and besides melt the white chocolate in microwave or putting the bowl over boiling water for melting.
* Now dip lolly pop sticks and insert it into the balls. Put this into the refrigerator for minimum 20 minutes.
* Bring it out from the fridge and dip it one by one into the melted chocolate. Immediately add the sprinkles if wanted to else it won't stick after it gets harden.


Red Velvet Marbled Waffle with Rainbow Ice Cream

Ingredients:
1. Flour 2 1/4 cups  
2. Baking powder 1 tbsp
3. Sugar 3 tbsp
4. Salt 1/2 tsp
5. Cinnamon 1 tsp
6. Eggs 2 large eggs separated
7.  Vegetable Oil 1/2 cup
8. Milk 2 cups
9. Vanilla extracts 1 tsp
10. Ice cream (of tor choice)

For Rainbow ice cream:
Take vanilla ice cream and put them in a bowl mixing them with different food colours of your choice. Freeze them and then scoop out and rip it on the Waffle with sprinkles and chocolates of your choice!


Methods:
* Preheat your waffle iron, spray with non stick cooking spray and set aside.
* In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and cinnamon.
* In a medium bowl beat the egg whites with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
* In a separate medium bowl mix together the egg yolks, vegetable oil, milk, and vanilla extract.
* Add the egg yolk mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well.
* Fold in the egg whites.
* Pour the batter onto your hot waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer's directions**
* Serve it with ice cream and other chocolate toppings



