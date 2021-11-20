

Bar-B-Q Fiesta at Dhaka Regency

The ever-popular annual winter grill and fry fest at the signature rooftop garden restaurant of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has just begun. Much to the delight of its diners, the hotel celebrates the commencement of winter each year by hosting a barbeque festival at GRILL ON THE SKYLINE as the milder weather makes outdoor activities more desirable. In keeping with the tradition, the hotel is on schedule this year, adding more items to the menu to incorporate a multitude of new meaty cuisines as well as seafood dishes.As per the festival format, each guest may enjoy complimentary side dishes with the selection of any one of the pre-portioned fresh catch-of-the-day and BBQ Items from the live grill and fry stations. Moreover, there are live musical performances all through the festival season from Thursday to Saturday to make the weekend dining experience more enriched. This season, special delicious menus are available for small range group booking for social or family gatherings to enjoy unforgettable dining experience with the nearest and dearest ones.