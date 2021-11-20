Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Bar-B-Q Fiesta at Dhaka Regency

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Life & Style Desk

Bar-B-Q Fiesta at Dhaka Regency

Bar-B-Q Fiesta at Dhaka Regency

The ever-popular annual winter grill and fry fest at the signature rooftop garden restaurant of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has just begun. Much to the delight of its diners, the hotel celebrates the commencement of winter each year by hosting a barbeque festival at GRILL ON THE SKYLINE as the milder weather makes outdoor activities more desirable. In keeping with the tradition, the hotel is on schedule this year, adding more items to the menu to incorporate a multitude of new meaty cuisines as well as seafood dishes.
As per the festival format, each guest may enjoy complimentary side dishes with the selection of any one of the pre-portioned fresh catch-of-the-day and BBQ Items from the live grill and fry stations. Moreover, there are live musical performances all through the festival season from Thursday to Saturday to make the weekend dining experience more enriched. This season, special delicious menus are available for small range group booking for social or family gatherings to enjoy unforgettable dining experience with the nearest and dearest ones.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
An extravagant BBQ experience at Maya
Bar-B-Q Fiesta at Dhaka Regency
BD climbing wall and greening the earth, an inspiration to learners in Malaysia
Inauguration of Monolok Movie held
Safety and sustainability imperative in building digital world
Savour winter with long-sleeve t-shirt
Tribal Food Recipe


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft