Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:01 PM
BD climbing wall and greening the earth, an inspiration to learners in Malaysia

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Life & Style Desk

Established in 1946 as the first not-for-profit school in Malaysia, the Alice Smith School has been nurturing, inspiring and enriching the lives and characters of young people for the past 75 years. It is the oldest British international school in Malaysia and one of the most prestigious ones in Asia.
Since its founding, the school has grown into a diverse and dynamic community with about 1,400 students from over 40 different nations. For many decades, the core of the student body comprised the founder nationalities of Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland and later as the school matured, the children of alumni. With over 75 years of history, the school has a rich educational heritage and an extensive web of alumni globally.
Mahbubul Matin, the President of Dotlines said, "When the opportunity came to be a part of such a well-acclaimed heritage institute in Malaysia, we didn't have to think much but to take the most apt quote from our Father of the Nation and name it Bangladesh Wall. We know how much he loved children unconditionally. We took pride in propagating his love to the children of the world through this climbing wall at the Alice Smith School. It makes me emotional when I think, thousands of children from 40+ nationalities take inspiration from the quote, get to know about Bangladesh and its resilient spirit and take on the challenge to climb the wall every day.


« PreviousNext »

