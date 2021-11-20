Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
Life & Style

Inauguration of Monolok Movie held

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Life & Style desk

The inauguration programme of the exceptional psychological feature film "Monolok" took at Gulshan Club on November 17. The film was produced by Hafiz Alam Bakhsh and written and directed by Shahid Rayhan. Prominent cultural personality and former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, was present at the programme as chief guest.
This event was the formal inauguration of the long preparation that took place to bring to the realm of reality the inevitable rise of independent Bangladesh, the post-independence political trend, the pro and anti-independence notions, the prevailing dissent about it and the impact it made on the political career of important political leaders - their unspoken emotions and philosophy. It was a new look to the portrayal of the long-cherished dream of independence in the people's hearts, Bangladesh, the conflict and the rare and abstract philosophical warfare in the intellectual battlefield.
Producer Shahid Rayhan firmly believes that "Monolok" will play a widespread role outside the silver screen of films in creating a sense of security about the country's independence and sovereignty in the minds of the masses and determining of friends and enemies in life amid the black and white world of reality.


