Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Safety and sustainability imperative in building digital world

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Life & Style Desk

Safety and sustainability imperative in building digital world

Safety and sustainability imperative in building digital world

It is human nature to both fear and embraces change. As people continue to explore the new digital world, it is incumbent on leaders, professionals, and the government to weigh the risks and benefits and utilize technology for everyone.
"Security used to be an inconvenience sometimes," tennis legend Martina Navratilova had once famously said, "but now it's a necessity all the time." The importance of security is hard to overstate. Nowadays, among the daily struggles, people hardly get enough time to think of the many ways by which they can be the next victim of a crime, an accident, or a threat.
Amid the evolving lifestyles and technological advancements, remaining safe and private can be difficult. Recently, a survey conducted by Telenor demonstrated that 35% of youth in Bangladesh said they used the internet all the time. Various reasons, including the outbreak of COVID-19, have contributed to the continual surge of internet use. Subsequently, iincreasing internet penetration has raised concerns regarding one aspect of security in particular- the digital environment. Recently, a survey conducted by Telenor demonstrated that 85% of youth in Bangladesh said that online bullying is a serious problem.
 In addition to hacking, cyber criminals are capable of interfering with the functioning of devices and/or access to systems and data. Interference can include adding, modifying, transmitting, editing, deleting, and damaging data.
Popular actor and eminent media personality Iresh Zaker, said, "When used effectively and efficiently, the internet can be a remarkable companion in our development and overall growth. Hence, in this digital world, our dual challenge is to alleviate the risks attached with cyber security while maximizing the benefits of the internet for everyone."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
An extravagant BBQ experience at Maya
Bar-B-Q Fiesta at Dhaka Regency
BD climbing wall and greening the earth, an inspiration to learners in Malaysia
Inauguration of Monolok Movie held
Safety and sustainability imperative in building digital world
Savour winter with long-sleeve t-shirt
Tribal Food Recipe


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft