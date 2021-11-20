

Safety and sustainability imperative in building digital world

"Security used to be an inconvenience sometimes," tennis legend Martina Navratilova had once famously said, "but now it's a necessity all the time." The importance of security is hard to overstate. Nowadays, among the daily struggles, people hardly get enough time to think of the many ways by which they can be the next victim of a crime, an accident, or a threat.

Amid the evolving lifestyles and technological advancements, remaining safe and private can be difficult. Recently, a survey conducted by Telenor demonstrated that 35% of youth in Bangladesh said they used the internet all the time. Various reasons, including the outbreak of COVID-19, have contributed to the continual surge of internet use. Subsequently, iincreasing internet penetration has raised concerns regarding one aspect of security in particular- the digital environment. Recently, a survey conducted by Telenor demonstrated that 85% of youth in Bangladesh said that online bullying is a serious problem.

In addition to hacking, cyber criminals are capable of interfering with the functioning of devices and/or access to systems and data. Interference can include adding, modifying, transmitting, editing, deleting, and damaging data.

Popular actor and eminent media personality Iresh Zaker, said, "When used effectively and efficiently, the internet can be a remarkable companion in our development and overall growth. Hence, in this digital world, our dual challenge is to alleviate the risks attached with cyber security while maximizing the benefits of the internet for everyone."















