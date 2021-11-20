Casually Classy Barsha’s success story

Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Women\'s Own Report

Women can be extraordinary. There are several anecdotal statements surrounding the power women hold in the world. In today's society, women can do everything, and are often found in positions of authority. Female entrepreneurs do everything from being web designers to owning their own alarm companies and everything in between. What makes female entrepreneurs exceptional? These are the top 15 traits of successful women.
 Nujhat Nazrul Barsha opened up about his success journey while talking to the Daily Observer. The name of the online shop that she owns is "Casually Classy". She started on early 2014, with very minimum cash on hand but the confidence she had on herself was enough to push here to the place she is standing at this moment.
The response was quite impressive from the start. She got full support from her Friends and family and in fact they were their first clients. Gradually it has gained its own identity and now by the grace of almighty she is pretty much consistent with her business.
"I started focusing on brining different authentic branded products from the USA and UK. Any type of beauty product, skincare, leather goods; A to Z from any authentic and branded franchise be it a drugstore brand be it a high end product, i tried to bring them for my client. I frequently bring high end watches, bags, perfume, jewelleries, skin care products, accessories etc. I even bring authentic electronics and gadgets from different renowned brands. Having a wide range of high end products to offer to my clients, I frequently have clients who prefer a lot of these products," she said.
Authenticity was her first ever concern and she is proud to say that she has been able to maintain that till date. Being consistent with the authenticity of different high end products and being able to provide that to her clients within a budget friendly amount is her business's base line.
"Being a makeup lover and a skin care enthusiast; I plan to have my own website and to open branches of my own shop. My shop will provide my clients with testers of all the products, will let them to try out on their own, I will have people in my team who will be able suggest what's good and better for them. I want to have these stores of my own all over Dhaka, that is where I see myself in next 5 years."
Being a full time mom and a home maker, it sometimes become a bit hard for her to being a business woman as well but she absolutely loves serving my clients and holding the reputation of Casually classy. This has become her identity now.



Casually Classy Barsha's success story
