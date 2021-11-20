

Women in Business: Genetic Plaza edition

Ayesha Alam has been so curious about learning everything about skincare, it motivated her to visit the UK for a professional diploma course on anti-aging at the London School of Beauty in December 2020. Traveling to London in this Covid-19 era was not very easy, there were several visa-related issues. After completing, she came back to Bangladesh in March 2021. Ayesha is also actively involved with an NGO which campaigns for creating awareness of breast cancer and selling those products would go against her beliefs and ethics. As a pharmacist, she is very careful about the components of skincare products and color cosmetics. No wonder she is ardently vocal against those harmful fairness products. Ayesha has established the brand "Shoppers' perk" for selling safe and authentic products. She started the business initially on the Facebook platform and following the warm welcoming acceptance, she started a store in 2018. Ayesha's vision is to manufacture cosmetics and skincare products in Bangladesh using local natural resources and make them available and affordable to the people of Bangladesh as well as to the rest of the world.

Umma Habiba Chandni, the owner and founder of Get the Look, loves to travel around the world, gather knowledge about fashion and trends. She is a fashion designer and stylist, who graduated from the National Institute of Design. Business runs in the blood of her, as her grandfather was the founder of the Hazi Biriyani in Nazira Bazar, Old Dhaka. Later, her father looked after the business.In 2012, while being a student she started with a minimum investment saved from her pocket money. After getting huge responses online, she started attending exhibitions to showcase her products to mass people and know their feedbacks. In 2016, she opened her outlet. With the support of her full family, she wants to thank her clients without who's belief and support these successful years wouldn't be possible.

Anannya Islam, the owner of Tuki-Taki Shopping planned to bring fancy jewelry from abroad in 2010-11, but she failed due to several rules and regulations. Because of her enthusiasm and passion for crafting and handmade jewelry, she thought of selling her own products online. She shared her idea with her family. On 12-12-12 her little sister opened a Facebook page for her, and the name of the page was decided instantly. She got 3 orders on her very first day. Slowly her product line changed after a year. She started importing dresses and jewelry and opened her first showroom in 2017. Now she has 2 outlets in Dhaka. She did her graduation and Post-Graduation from DU but never wanted to run for a job marathon. She appreciates the independence that comes with owning a business and not having to rely on others. Becoming her own boss is the best feeling according to her. Her story doesn't end there; she wants to expand her business across the country, manufacture her product, and provide customers with a sense of delight when they purchase from her.

Shatabdi Chanda and the owner of Aporajita Tumi is firm believer that "fashion should be a form of escapism and not a form of imprisonment". Based on that, she produces clothes tailored to suit your needs and style. Since childhood, she had a fascination with art and fashion design. In 2012, she mainly conducted her business through social media and online platforms. And by 2015, she opened her first physical store with the purpose of providing clients with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, where women of all ages, shapes, sizes, and budgets could shop for their ideal outfit. Since a woman's wardrobe has a significant impact on how she feels, she wanted to create fashion that is accessible to everyone who wanted a change. Her business currently employs 40 people. She is grateful to her family for believing in her. Aporajita Tumi has been a blissful ride in the world of fashion retailing. Fashion-conscious ladies who value elegance seek the best designer and premium labels, yet their finances can't always afford that. Aporajita Tumi has established itself as an elegant destination by providing beautiful designer clothing at reasonable pricing. They also provide stylish recommendations to assist indecisive shoppers. Aporajita Tumi is the ideal place for a fashionista to put together the ultimate wardrobe.



















Ifat Anzum Treena, a Textile engineer realized while doing her internship, she is not habituated to maintaining the job rules & regulations. She planned initially to design dresses & started a boutique. But the love for jewelry brought her into the online business back in 2016. The primary investor, her father helped her to start this business with only 10 thousand Taka. In the beginning, her family wasn't supportive at all, but with time they saw her potential and success. In 2020 during the pandemic, Ifat opened her 1st showroom. Because jewelry isn't a regular item that people buy and everything was stopped for a certain time, the business suffered a lot. Now, Anzum's kickstarting by trying to introduce different designs and keep their business in line with customers' needs in mind. 