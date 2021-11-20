

In upcoming winter women’s beauty care

1. For soft skin: Keep some shea butter or jojoba oil handy to keep your hands soft and smooth, especially after you have worked with water.

2. For beautiful lips: Lips need a lot of care in the cold weather. Lysine is important to maintain soft lips. Look for lip balms that contain caster oil, olive oil and cocoa butter. Food like fish and eggs are good supplements of lysine.

3. For healthy locks: Nourish your hair with hot oil on a regular basis to prevent them from getting dry. Coconut oil is the best for the weather conditions here.

4. Shower friendly: Take warm showers. Hot showers might feel very good on a cold day but they leave the skin dry and flaky.

5. Moisturize: Moisturize your skin with a good moisturizer without fail. Apply moisturizer on your skin at least 30 minutes before you step out.











