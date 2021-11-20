

Aastha helps women create their own niche in society

Aastha Trust is the one of the organizations that has taken the initiative to promote education, skills development training and professional development for women.

Shoma Zahid, Founder, Chairperson of Aastha Trust said, "We are building capacity of the women through different skill development program."

"For this we are doing need analysis of the community and as per the skill gap of that locality we train the women. For example, tailoring, block print etc.

Training the trainer program for teachers in my school Uttara. We are empowering teachers as a shadow supervisor so that eventually she can get a better job in other schools or upgraded her designation in Mahaad School," she added.

They are working to involve women in the top position of any development organization which could give women more empowerment.

We empowered women in Mahaad School. Our Vice Principal is a lady, three supervisors are lady, and admin head is lady. We consciously have to train women and empower them to work," she remarked.

SDG 5 is focused on pursuing the main goal of real and sustained gender equality in all aspects of women and girls' lives which includes ending gender disparities, eliminating violence against women and girls' lives, eliminating early and forced marriage, securing equal participation and opportunities. Astha is also helping women to reach those goals.

"To ensure SDG 5 we are creating skilled resources of women which are lacking in different work field. Besides, we are raising awareness in the community so that women can have better understanding about their basic rights, take part in decision making etc. and males become ready to accept the society of empowered women. We all should work hand in hand with Government to make a beautiful Bangladesh.













