The fishes were gathering along,

The fisherman was catching all of them while singing a song.

The birds were chirping around,

They all flew away hearing the bursting sound.

The ducks were swimming in the pond

The dogs were barking at the ducks,

They ran away because of the noisy trucks.

The animals got no chill for the public around,

Full of chaotic sound!

For us their life has become hell,

Love them and treat them well!



The poet is a 7th grader of The Aga Khan School, Dhaka