Russia, China warplanes enter South Korean defence zone

SEOUL, Nov 19: South Korea scrambled fighters on Friday as Russian and Chinese warplanes on a joint exercise briefly entered its air defence identification zone, military chiefs in Seoul said.

However, "there was no invasion of airspace", the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. "Our military received a reply from the Chinese side that it was... normal training through the South Korea-China direct communication network."

The JCS said it had evaluated the situation to be a Russia-China joint exercise, and that the aircraft flew inside the zone for around 10 minutes.

South Korea dispatched F-15 and F-16 fighters along with an aerial refuelling tanker as a "normal tactical measure" as the Russian and Chinese planes approached the zone, the JCS added. -AFP







