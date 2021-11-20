Video
Russia accuses US of meddling over proposal to stop Putin recognition in 2024

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

MOSCOW, Nov 19: The Kremlin on Friday denounced a resolution proposed by two US congressmen to end recognition of President Vladimir Putin when his current term ends in 2024 as an unacceptable and aggressive demonstration of official US meddling in Russia's internal affairs.
"Every time we think there is nothing more absurd, aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive that can come from that side of the ocean, and every time we are wrong unfortunately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near its borders.
His comments come as the US accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine. Western countries have for days raised alarm over Russian military activity near Ukraine, with Washington warning Moscow against making another "serious mistake" in the ex-Soviet country.
"(Our) Western partners are escalating the situation by supplying Kiev with lethal modern weapons and conducting provocative manoeuvres in the Black Sea," Putin said in a speech to the foreign ministry.
He claimed that Western bombers are flying "20 km from our      border."
The longtime Russian leader said Moscow has been "constantly raising concerns about this" but "all our warnings and talk about red lines are treated superficially".     -AFP


